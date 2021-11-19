Actor Sneha says duped by cement firm of Rs 26 lakh, lodges police complaint

Actor Sneha had complained to Kanathur police against two persons who duped her after collecting Rs 26 lakh and promising Rs 1.8 lakh return per month.

Chennai : Her complaint, initially lodged at Neelankarai station, said she invested Rs 26 lakh in a Tirupati-based cement firm through one of her friends, but so far has not received any returns. The owners of firm had collected the money from her at a house in Injambakkam. She had transferred Rs 25 lakh online and handed over Rs 1 lakh in cash. As she has not received any return, she tried to contact them, but the latter reportedly started threatening her. Later the complaint was transferred to Kanathur police station.