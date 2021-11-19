Handwoven blends of tussar to be displayed in Chennai

Chennai :

From November 19-21, Kausheyam will be showcasing handwoven tussar sarees, dress materials and dupattas at Silkworm Boutique, Khader Nawaz Khan Road. Vinod’s son Priyamvad Kabra says, “Kausheyam has been successful in working with weavers, helping them restore antique looms and contributing to the preservation of artisanal heritage. All our fabrics are made of natural yarn by weavers across the country. Our dress materials are versatile and have multiple uses. There is a general notion that tussar silk is restricted to ethnic wear, but that’s not the case, it can be used as daily wear as well.”





Kausheyam’s popular blends like tussar mulberry silk, tussar cotton, tussar matka, tussar khadi and tussar linen will be on display at the exhibition. “Because of the inconsistency of work, artisans are leaving their profession and even the young generation is not taking it up. Keeping market and trends in mind, we have been providing weavers with creative innovation and design sensibility. The consistency of work given to the weavers has enabled and encouraged their second and third generations to join the weaving industry.”







