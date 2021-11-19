Chennai hotels usher in Christmas celebrations with cake mixing events

Chennai :

Courtyard by Marriott organised an intimate cake mixing gala last weekend. General Manager of the hotel, Sanjeev Mandal says that preparing for the celebration was a delight especially as guests were comfortable stepping out after the continuous torrent of rain. “The atmosphere at the hotel was filled with pre-Christmas cheer and the gathering was impressive which included our guests, business partners, distinguished personalities from the city as they enthusiastically performed the ritual of pouring and mixing while rejoicing in the festive spirit. Keeping in mind the cleaning and safety standards, we stringently followed the protocols. Instead of a single large set-up, there were over 20 individual tables for guests, families and associates,” says Sanjeev.





Over 200 kg of an ambrosial mixture including assorted dried fruits, spices and exotic beverages were used during the mixing and will be kept to macerate over the next 40 days. “This process allows the dry fruits to soak up all the goodness of spices and the exotic blends of beverages. Our patisserie chefs will then take this fine mixture and craft Christmas cakes and goodies,” he adds. The hotel is planning to have a festive display at the lobby wherein traditional indulgences such as plum cake, panettone, Dundee cake, ginger cookies, German stollen bread, plum puddings and festive hampers will be laid out.









GM of Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa Amit Kumar (red hat) at the cake mixing held at the hotel





Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa celebrated its annual cake mixing ceremony on National Journalism Day. General Manager Amit Kumar tells us that the cake mixing ceremony brought in the spirit of the season and to have guests and staff come together with music and food made the occasion even more special. Talking about the specialty of the hotel’s Xmas cake, he shares, “An interesting array of fruits, including raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peel, tutti frutti, black currants, dates, figs, dried apricots, figs, prunes and nuts like walnuts, cashew, almond flakes and pistachio, aside from spices such as ground cardamom, cinnamon and cloves were used for the mixing. This mix was then doused in whisky, white and dark rum, vodka, gin, wine, beer and syrups like golden syrup, molasses, honey and vanilla essence. We have placed this mix in airtight bags and left it to mature until around Christmas when it will be blended with the cake batter and baked.”