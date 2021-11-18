Thu, Nov 18, 2021

Two govt doctors arrested for rape, molestation of female co-workers in Chennai

Published: Nov 18,202110:59 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Chennai police has arrested two government doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) who alleged sexually assaulted their female colleagues when they were staying at a private hotel in T Nagar while on Covid duty.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
A press release from Chennai police identifed that the two arrested doctors as S Vetriselvan, (35) and N Mohanraj, (28). 

The press note said that Dr Vetriselvan had raped his female colleague while staying at a hotel as part of isolation protocol for Covid ward doctors while Mohanraj had molested another.
Press note indicated that the suspects and two victims were working in the same hospital.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations