Two govt doctors arrested for rape, molestation of female co-workers in Chennai

The Chennai police has arrested two government doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) who alleged sexually assaulted their female colleagues when they were staying at a private hotel in T Nagar while on Covid duty.
A press release from Chennai police identifed that the two arrested doctors as S Vetriselvan, (35) and N Mohanraj, (28).
The press note said that Dr Vetriselvan had raped his female colleague while staying at a hotel as part of isolation protocol for Covid ward doctors while Mohanraj had molested another.
Press note indicated that the suspects and two victims were working in the same hospital.
