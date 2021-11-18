Chennai Rains: Engineers deputed to mitigate flooding in vulnerable areas

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation circular, as many as 36 executive engineers, assistant executive engineers and junior engineers have been appointed for the vulnerable areas. These areas were heavily affected during the last week's rains. Among the 36 engineers, one engineer has been deputed to avoid flooding in Ripon Building.





"The arrangement has been made following a red alert to the city on Thursday. The engineers will carry out flood mitigation works at their alloted areas along with local engineers," an official said.









As per the circular, the 36 engineers are working at 54 vulnerable locations. One of the engineers has been given the responsibility of ensuring the free flow of water in the Mambalam Canal.









The vulnerable areas, where engineers are deputed, include Jawahar Nagar, Demellows Road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, Thana Street and SIDCO Nagar in Anna Nagar zone, Seethammal Road in Teynampet zone, Rangarajapuram in Kodambakkam zone, AGS Colony in Adyar zone.





The circular has given powers to the Regional Deputy Commissioners and zonal officers to shift the engineers as the requirements.









Apart from deputing engineers, the civic body also deputed 10 engineers at 1913 control room to collect complaints from the public and coordinate with the engineers in the field for rectification.