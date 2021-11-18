Gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized from 4 women at Chennai airport

Chennai :

On examination of their person, one gold paste bundle concealed in the rectum and two bangles each were recovered.





The gold ingots of 24k purity extracted from the gold paste, totally weighing 763 grams, and six bangles of 90 grams, totally valued at Rs 38.20 lakh were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. ​





In another case, a woman who arrived from Colombo was intercepted and three bundles of gold paste concealed in the rectum were recovered which resulted in the recovery of 429 grams of gold valued at Rs 19.39 lakh.