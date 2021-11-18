Suriya gets PSOs, security for residence following threats

Chennai :

While four Armed Reserve constables would guard the actor’s house in Arcot Salai round the clock under the supervision of an in-charge, two personal security officers (PSOs) have been provided to accompany him whenever he steps out.





Meanwhile, a petition was submitted at the city police commissioner seeking action against those threatening Suriya and his family claiming Jai Bhim portrayed a particular section of people in a bad light.





PMK leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss wrote a letter to Suriya after which party cadre have been abusing and threatening the actor on social media.