23 sovereigns burgled in Puzhal, neighbour’s kin among 3 arrested

Chennai :

Police said the main accused G Aditya (24) and G Lakshmi (48) of Maduravoyal were relatives of the victim D Mohankumar’s neighbour in Vinayakapuram and carried out the loot on October 25 while returning home since there was none at the victim’s house.





Mohankunar was out for work and his father and son had stepped out without locking the door. Aditya and Lakshmi entered the house and escaped with 23 sovereigns kept in a cupboard. Puzhal police, based on a complaint, secured the accused after investigation.





Inquiries revealed that Aditya had pledged the stolen jewellery through a friend G Devaraj (26) of Ponneri and the latter too was arrested. As many as 20 sovereigns were retrieved from the trio before they were remanded.