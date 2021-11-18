Gujarat duo cheats tourists with fake website, remanded

Chennai :

The accused Devaraj Singh (26) and Shravan Singh (25) had been running a sweet stall at Ahmadabad, said police. There is one more accused, Dileep Singh, younger brother of Devaraj Singh, who is settled in Thailand. “Dileep Singh is the mastermind who created the website, while the other two accepted bookings and received the money in their bank accounts from the victims,” said police.





To those who approached them through the fake website, the gang received money up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the promise of offering luxury stay and travel to their destinations from the airport.





The victims who reached the city and were stranded, as the accused remained unreachable, confronted the actual tour operator in the same name in the city. The tour operator, realising that their reputation is at stake, filed a complaint and the cybercrime wing of the CCB registered a case and traced the suspects through their bank account and phone numbers. Two mobile phones, seven debit cards and Rs 31,000 in cash were seized from them. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday and steps are being taken to arrest Dileep Singh.





Meanwhile, the Entrust Fraud wing arrested two absconding women for cheating a grocery store owner to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore. While the main accused Velmurugan was arrested in February this year, his wife Poornima (40) and another woman Vinodha (40) were arrested in Andipatti.





The trio misappropriated the grocery shop’s funds to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore in 2015 and cheated the owner