Perungalathur flyover work testing motorists’ patience

Chennai :

Ironically, the Highways Department proposed the Rs 120 crore flyover on GST Road in Perungalathur to ease congestion in the area during peak hours. The work commenced four years ago.





However, even after all these years, only 50 per cent of the work has been completed so far. On top of the slow pace, the work was also affected by COVID lockdown and a change in the tender.





The authorities recently announced that the work would be completed by the end of 2022, but motorists are not impressed, especially those who have to cross the Perungalathur-Vandalur stretch during peak hours when vehicles pile up for about two kilometres. “It takes more than 30 minutes to cross Perungalathur from Vandalur, and it is a nightmare when it rains,” said Naveen Kumar, who travels on this route every day.





Many commuters said they know that the flyover was being constructed to ease congestion, but added that the authorities failed to anticipate the trouble it would cause during the construction period and plan accordingly. One of the reasons for the congestion in Perungalathur is the buses from southern districts. If these vehicles are redirected through Vandalur-Minjur ORR, much of the trouble at Perungalathur could be addressed, said a motorist.





“We will discuss this and take steps to make the travel easier for the public till the work is over,” said a Highways official.