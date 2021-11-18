Chennai to have 5,800 polling booths for local body elections

Chennai :

According to a Corporation press release, 5,794 booths will be created for the local body elections. “Of the total booths, 255 will be created exclusively for women voters. Another 255 will be created for men,” the release said.





The release added that the list of polling booths will be available at 15 zonal offices and 200 division offices from Thursday. Also, the list will be given to political parties.





The civic body released a draft list of polling stations and conducted a meeting with members of parliament (MP), members of legislative assembly (MLA), and members of political parties on Monday and asked the political parties to give objections or suggestions on Tuesday.





“Based on the suggestions from parties, the final list has been released after making suggested changes,” the release said.





It may be noted that the civic body released the draft electoral roll recently and voters have been asked to verify and apply for name inclusion if their names are missing in the list.