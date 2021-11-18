Regret not demolishing feudal culture at Madras HC, says outgoing CJ Sanjib Banerjee

Chennai :

Hours after leaving for Kolkata from Chennai by road on Wednesday, Justice Banerjee released the farewell note in which he stated that he and his wife are forever indebted to this beautiful and glorious state of Tamil Nadu.





Addressing the staff members, he said in the letter, “I am sorry for the long hours that you had kept for me. I appreciate your fullest cooperation. My regret is that I could not completely demolish the feudal culture in which you serve.” In his two-page letter, he “apologized” with his colleagues at the Bench “for being unable to last the distance and second, for not saying goodbye to you in person.” “Finally, to the few of you who may have felt offended by any of my actions, please know that they were never personal. I perceived those actions as necessary for the institution,” he said.





The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, had earlier proposed Justice Banerjee’s transfer from here to Meghalaya, with voices both in support and against the shifting.





Addressing the Bar in his letter, Justice Banerjee said it was the best among the country and had “suffered a talkative and sometimes grumpy old judge with more patience, respect, and understanding that I may have deserved.” He credited the Registry for its efficiency that made administration easy.





“I acknowledge the sincerity that you have shown to improve and better the systems and processes; please continue your endeavor to bring about transparency and accountability,” he noted.





Meanwhile, the Union Government notified that Justice M Duraiswamy, the senior-most judge of the Madras HC will discharge duties of the Chief Justice’s office until the joining of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari from the Allahabad High Court.