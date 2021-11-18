TEDxNapierBridge to host art show on climate change

Chennai :

For this year’s edition called Sprints — Artists for Climate, Fine Acts is collaborating with TEDxNapierBridge. It is one of the only ten TEDx teams in the world and the only one in Asia to have been invited by TED and Fine Acts to implement this. They hosted a creative bootcamp on October 30 and 31 where selected artists created works based on the theme artists for climate.





“Climate change is the theme but according to the brief from Fine Acts, to raise more visibility and engagement, and foster more empathy, we are not focussing on wrong things, but offer a vision of how things could be for a better future and help climate groups, activists and NGOs communicate the change they want to see. This was the brief that was given to the artists. In a 48-hour window, six artists — Abishek Kalainjan, Dheeraj Nanduri, Satwik Gade, Sadhna Prasad, Sudarshan Devadoss and Devyani Mahadevan — produced artworks based on the theme. The works of these artists in the form of either graphic designs, digital illustrations, lettering art and typography will now be unveiled at the pop-up exhibition hosted by TEDxNapierBridge on November 20 and 21 at Art Houz, Nungambakkam,” says Madhu Ramakrishnan, one of the curators of the event. Jayalakshmi Krishnan, Harini Vijayakumar and Sneha Parakh are the other curators.





Madhu goes on to add that through the upcoming exhibition they wanted to engage the local community to raise more visibility and understanding about the issue of climate change. “These artworks will be published under an open creative license for activists, nonprofits and educators globally for future campaign work. Due to the COVID regulations, prior registration is a mandate.”