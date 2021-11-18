Chennai gears up for heritage week celebrations

Chennai :

Thirupurasundari Sevvel tells DT Next that such celebrations help one look at simple things around which we don’t notice otherwise.





“This is a chance for us to look deeper and understand what heritage means to us and things surrounding it. It could be something simple as a postbox, a small tea shop, an old bakery, a heritage building, and so on. We should look at the city through a different lens and that’s what we need today. Being a platform that curates stories, exhibitions, workshops on social issues and heritage, Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai is using World Heritage Week to discuss various heritage-related things. On November 19, documentary filmmaker Shikha Kumari will talk about the topic — migrants in Madras. Storyteller Sudha Umashanker will be narrating the story of the University of Madras on November 20. Another interesting event will be held on November 23 – exploring the city through parkour.” DakshinaChitra has also planned to celebrate World Heritage Week through a series of discussions, talks, and engagement activities. Throughout the week, there will be a photography contest called Heritage Chronicles.





“Through seven cues, either as words, sketches or poems, we want you to think creatively or literally and capture images that you think relate to heritage – be it tangible or intangible. Participants also have to share why they think they connect to heritage or capture a sound that goes with the image.”





On November 20, Amit Pasricha and Thirupurasundari Sevvel will talk about their experiences and efforts in conserving heritage and building conversations about it. The youngest palaeontologist from Chennai Aswatha Biju will showcase her collection and talk about her journey on November 21.