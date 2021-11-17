CBI registers 4 bank fraud cases against Chennai firm

Chennai :

The CBI has named senior executives of the firm—Ramkumar Narasimhan, Poorani Nagarajan, Vatsala Ranganathan, and Anantha Ramakrishnan—as suspects in the case. The company, earlier known as Trishe Renewable Solutions Pvt Ltd, was engaged in the infrastructure development of windmill projects in TN.





It was alleged that the company, its directors/promoters, with the dishonest intention of cheating the bank and in pursuance of a well-knitted conspiracy with others, submitted misrepresented financial statements to the bank.





Upon availing the loan, it diverted and misappropriated the funds, thereby causing wrongful gain to themselves and corresponding wrongful loss to the bank, said one of the FIRs.





These acts of the company, its senior executives, unknown public servants, and unknown private persons prima facie disclose the commission of cognizable offenses amounting to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and abuse of official position by public servants and CBI FIR, registered under IPC sections of 120-B, 420 IPC and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, the FIR read.