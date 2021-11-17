Chennai schools and colleges closed on Nov 18 due to heavy rains forecast

Chennai :

The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu. The low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal on the 13th is moving slowly towards westerly direction, approaching the coastal areas of southern Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Thursday) in the central, western and southwestern Bay of Bengal.





A low pressure area is prevailing in the Middle East Arabian Sea too. Due to these events, IMD has announced moderate to severe rain can be expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains in Tamil Nadu for the next four days.





Following this, a red alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Ranipettai districts tomorrow.





Holiday has been declared on November 18, for schools and colleges in Chennai, Ranipettai and Tiruvallur districts due to heavy rains.



