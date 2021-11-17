Former asst engineer under DVAC scanner over false entries

Chennai :

The accused officer, S Kumar, was working as an assistant engineer in Ponneri Town Section for the period from 2015 to July 2016 and later transferred to Vellivoyal North.





Kumar in order to favour an ice factory owned by one John Thomas located in Moogambigai Nagar, Andarkuppam, Ponneri has fraudulently changed the EB meter functioning in the Ice factory. The accused without having territorial jurisdiction with the intention to cause wrongful gain to the Ice factory has made false entries in the EB office computer regarding the consumption of electricity by ice factory during the months of June & August 2016.





In consequence of the act of the accused, the electricity consumption charges were recorded at an all-time low of Rs1,605 during June 2016 and Rs 16,390 during August. On average, the said factory paid Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The accused, in a motive to favour the ice factory, replaced the EB meter which was functioning properly. Even after his transfer from Ponneri to Vellivoyal, without having territorial jurisdiction he changed the EB meter of an ice factory and made false entries in the computer as if the consumption of power was low.





The accused abused his official position, made false E.B reading to reduce the charges of E.B consumption by the Ice factory and replaced the E.B meter without informing the concerned official with the view to help the factory wrongfully & thereby caused loss to the Tangedco to the tune of Rs 4,47,443, DVAC noted.





It was also ascertained that Kumar after his transfer to Vellivoyal, Minjur illegally misused the password of AE of Ponneri Town made false entries and got the EB meter in Thondiarpet / Minjur store and replaced it on 22 August 2016 at the said ice factory. A case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC 420 (cheating), 468 ( forgery for purpose of cheating ) and 471 (using fraudulently uses as genuine any document which he knows it is to be a forged one) have been registered by Kancheepuram DVAC.