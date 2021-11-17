Chennai Corporation clears stormwater drains under major road junctions

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the exercise has been carried out in at least 10 major road junctions where culverts are present, including Anna Main Road - Jawaharlal Nehru Road junction in Ashok Nagar.





"Similar works are underway near junctions in T Nagar and other areas and Corporation Commissioner (Gagandeep Singh Bedi) inspected the works on Wednesday. This is a part of the preparation for forecasted heavy rains on Thursday," the official said.





Due to the failure in desilting the drains (culvert) under the junction at Anna Main Road - Jawaharlal Nehru Road junction, severe water inundation occurred at the junction, which resulted in flooding in other major roads in KK Nagar such as Rajamannar Road, Kamarajar Road and others. This was despite that the junction is closer to the Adyar River.









"A meeting was held at the Ripon Building on Tuesday night to discuss the prevention of waterlogging on Thursday. At the meeting, instructions have been given to mobilise men and machines at the vulnerable areas before the rains start. More concentration has been given at the 500 locations where inundation was reported last week. More than 20 locations will have high power pumps," the official said.





Also, workers have been asked to pump out water soon after inundation occurs rather than waiting for the rains to stop.