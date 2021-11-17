Low-pressure area to move towards North TN, heavy rains to continue in Chennai till Friday

Chennai :

“The low-pressure area prevailing in the south-eastern and south-western Bay of Bengal is likely to move westwards towards the South Andhra Pradesh - North Tamil Nadu coast in the next 24 hours. A red alert is issued to four districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet. As far as Chennai is concerned, rains would start from Wednesday night, and would gradually increase to very heavy rains will continue till Friday (November 19),” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





He added that the Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to get heavy to very heavy rains. And heavy rains to occur over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi and Puducherry. Also, moderate rains would continue for the rest of the state.





For the next 48 hours, a thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Salem districts are to experience heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity.





RMC issued a warning for fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next two days due to cyclonic storms that are likely to reach speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph along the southwestern Bay of Bengal, southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, with the inflow raised at the reservoirs in the city, the Water Resources Department (WRD) increases the outflow of the three major reservoirs on Wednesday.





As per the data, the inflow at Poondi reservoir reached 4,351 cusecs, so the water discharge also increased to 7,000 cusecs. Puzhal Lake received over 200 cusecs, and 2,000 cusecs of water is been released from the water body. More than 400 cusecs of water are received at Chembarambakkam dam, which also discharges 2,000 cusecs.



