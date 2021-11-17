We stood with Kamal Haasan, we stood with Vijay and we stand with Suriya: Actor Siddharth on 'Jai Bhim' controversy

Chennai :

Twitter has turned a virtual battleground as hashtags in support of and in opposition to Suriya's latest OTT outing 'Jai Bhim' are sparring with each other. Meanwhile, actor Siddharth has shown support to Suriya and the makers of 'Jai Bhim'.





In a tweet, the Bommarillu actor said "We stood with Kamal Haasan. We stood with Vijay. We stand with Suriya. "We" represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity." I stand with the makers of #JaiBhim."





Siddharth has been vocal about social and political issues in the past.









For the unversed, the film is based on a true incident of 1995 where retired Justice Chandru fights the case for Parvati, the wife of Rajakannu, who died in police custody. Suriya essays the role of Justice Chandru. What irked the Vanniyar community was, the police officer who inflicts atrocity against Rajakannu in the film was named 'Gurumurthy' with a 'fire pot' image in a calendar --- a symbol associated with the Vanniyar community --- was shown in the character's house.





Vanniyar groups and the Pattali Makkal Katchi, a party primarily catering to Vanniyar sentiments, are on the warpath against Suriya for trying to vilify the community. PMK leader and Dharmapuri MP Anbumani Ramadoss issued a strongly-worded statement condemning Suriya following which he received support from several political leaders, activists and his colleagues.









Things grew tenser with Suriya, in response to Anbumani, issued a statement that was unapologetic in its tone. In the statement Suriya said, while he agrees with Anbumani that no creative work should be targetted against any particular community, he hoped that Anbumani too would agree no creative work should have any restrictions.