Jai Bhim controversy: Police protection provided to Suriya's house in T Nagar

On Tuesday, the actor had donated Rs 15 lakh Parvati Ammal, on whose struggle to get justice for her husband, Rajakannu, the film was based on. Suriya and Jyotika had earlier donated Rs 1 crore for the betterment of Irular community.









In a legal notice, the community sought removal of references to a revered symbol of raging fire pot, an apology for damning, tarnishing and damaging the reputation of the community, desisting from similar malicious moves and payment of Rs 5 crore.









The crux of the allegations found in the notice is that the Vanniyar community was shown in 'poor light, vilified by naming the wicked police sub-inspector as 'Guru' (Gurumurthy) and by showcasing the firepot symbol of the community and these were both criminal and civil defamation.



