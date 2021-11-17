Reward for leads on Ramalingam case accused enhanced

Chennai :

NIA had announced Rs 1 lakh each for information on six suspects in December 2019 and one of the six accused named Rahman Sadiq was arrested in August this year.





Now the agency had increased the reward amount to Rs.5 lakh each on information on the five suspects who are absconding for nearly three years.





The five suspects are Mohammad Ali Jinnah (34), Abdul Majith (37), Bhurkhanudeen (28), Shahul Hameed (27), and Nafeel Hassan (28), all hailing from Thanjavur. The NIA took over the case from the Tamil Nadu Police in April 2019.





The NIA’s investigation had revealed that the accused men hatched a criminal conspiracy and murdered Ramalingam after he had an altercation with the Dawah team linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) on February 5 in 2019 at Pakku Vinayagam Thopu village, Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur. NIA had already filed a charge sheet in 2019.