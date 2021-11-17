Nallama Naidu, investigator of Jaya’s DA case, passes away

Chennai :

He retired as Superintendent of Police from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Naidu passed away at his residence in Peravallur near Sembium.





He was picked up by the DMK government to investigate the against Jayalalithaa and others. Naidu had played a key role in collecting theevidence against Jayalalithaa during the investigation and had then questioned Jayalalithaa, while she was lodged in prison after being arrested by CBCID incolour TV scam.





DVAC had registered the case in September 1996, and Nallamma Naidu was made the investigator. In December 1996, he got warrants to conduct a search at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa and raids went on for four to five days.





During this time, jewels, saree and gold were seized. Based on the evidence collected by Naidu, Sasikala, Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran were made co-accused along with Jayalalithaa. The case led to the conviction of the accused.





Naidu joined the Tamil Nadu police as sub-inspector ofpolice and had served DVAC for many years in various capacities. He had also faced backlash after Jayalalithaa came back to power in the year 2001.