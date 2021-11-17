Stalin condoles demise, calls him ‘daring role model DVAC officer’

Chennai :

Stalin, in his condolence message, said that Nallamma Naidu had served as a daring role model of a DVAC officer who upheld justice and truth without budging for any kind of threat.





Referring to his probe of the AIADMK regime corruption, Stalin said, “I still remember his ‘justice won’ interview after the Supreme Court pronounced the final verdict on the disproportionate assets case (against Jayalalithaa).





Recently, he presented me the book “My duty - Corruption shall perish” and explained the challenges he faced and overcame in the department.”Death of the ‘rebel SP’, was cherrypicked as investigation officer by Karunanidhi.





He cherished the values of eliminating corruption in public life and remained loyal to his department and public service, Stalin said, offering his condolences to the family andcolleagues of Naidu.