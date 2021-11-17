29-year-old engineer commits suicide over loss in share

Chennai :

The deceased, Chandrasekar of Madurai, was residing in Sriperumbudur with his wife, two children, and his father Alagarsammy. Chandrasekar was working in a private firm in Oragadam.





Police said initially Chandrasekar was investing only very less amount but gradually he started to invest huge amount and even did not go for work properly.





Recently Chandrasekar lost all his money in the share market and was dejected after that. Police said a few days ago Chandrasekar’s wife Nagaveni and his children went to attend a function in Madurai. On Tuesday morning Chandrasekar was alone at home.





When his father returned home in the afternoon, he found the door was locked from inside and there was no response from Chandrasekar. On suspicion when he broke open the door, he found Chandrasekar hanging in the ceiling using a nylon rope.





On information, the Oragadam police retrieved the body and sent it to Sriperumbudur GH for post-mortem examination.