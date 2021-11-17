23-year-old man falls to death from terrace at airport quarters

Chennai :

The deceased, Nagaraj, was working in a mobile showroom in Meenambakkam and his father Vijayakumar is with the housekeeping department of the Chennai airport.





On Sunday night, Nagaraj was talking over the phone from the terrace on the second floor of the quarters. Police said Nagaraj, who was sitting on the railing, slipped and fell on the ground. With severe injuries, he was rushed to a private hospital in Pallavaram but he died not responding to the treatments on Monday.





While the family arranged a ritual ceremony, on information the Chennai airport police visited the house and took the body to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.