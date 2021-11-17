Two men steal 30 sovereign in pawn shop at Pammal, arrested

Chennai :

The victim Kamalesh (38) Pammal owns a pawn shop in the locality. On October 31 two men who came to the shop on the pretext of buying a gold chain asked him to show some new arrivals. While Kamalesh went to the storeroom, the duo took five chains shown to them earlier and escaped from the spot.





Kamalesh filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station. The police who registered a case was on the lookout for the thieves with the help of CCTV.





The police managed to trace their bike registration number and found it belongs to Saviour (24) of Cuddalore. The police on Monday nabbed Saviour and based on his inputs they arrested Vinoth (32) of Thiruvanamalai.