‘File status report on filling up NCLT vacancies’

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing a plea by V Venkata Siva Kumar, who said it was essential to immediately operationalise the third division bench at Chennai NCLT for which the infrastructure was made ready in 20I8.





With the adjudicating authorities of NCLT, Chennai, having to deal the cases pending before NCLT Cochin, the second bench is functioning merely for three hours a day, he added.





Appearing for the Centre, advocate Rajesh Vivekanandan said an advertisement was issued on October 10 and also submitted a status report indicating the recent appointments of 19 officers for all NCLT benches in India. He also noted that it was the prerogative of the Tribunal’s president to constitute the third bench.





The bench asked the Centre to file a status report on filling up vacancies to ascertain whether the Chennai unit required more resources, and posted the matter on November 23.