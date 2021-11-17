High Court seeks CB-CID reply on Cuddalore MP’s bail plea

Chennai :

The DMK MP claimed that the suicide case was altered as a murder case due to the influence of political rivals whom he had defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





They manipulated the complainant to level a false complaint against the MP, and cooked up evidence and exerted pressure on the police, Ramesh’s counsel G Prabhakaran alleged.





The counsel added that the Parliamentarian has to discharge his democratic duties and also cited his medical condition, including acute hypertension, type-2 diabetes and ortho-arthritis issues which apparently require constant medical attention, while seeking bail.





If the relief was granted, Ramesh would appear before the trial court regularly and would not hamper the trial or investigation, Prabhakaran added.





Recording the submission, Justice M Nirmal Kumar sought response from the CB-CID which is investigating the case and asked it to file its response on Wednesday.





The matter pertains to the death of one Govindaraj (60), staff of the cashew mill owned by Ramesh, on September 19. Though the Kadampuliyur registered a case, the State police chief ordered the transfer of the case to CB-CID on September 25 based on the allegation by Govindaraj’s son Senthil Vel.





After the autopsy report said he died due to craniocerebral injuries sustained from due to hard and blunt force impact and also based on chemical analysis reports, the case was altered from suspected suicide to murd