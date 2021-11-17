Centre notifies Justice Bhandari’s transfer to Madras High Court

Chennai :

“In exercise of the power conferred under Clause (1) of Article 222 article, of the Constitution of India, the President of India after consultation with the Chief Justice of India is pleased to transfer Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, judge of Allahabad High Court, as the judge of Madras High Court,” read the notification.





After assuming charge here, Justice Bhandari will be the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, which lends credence to the speculation that he would be made the Chief Justice of the High Court.