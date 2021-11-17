Wed, Nov 17, 2021

Centre notifies Justice Bhandari’s transfer to Madras High Court

Published: Nov 17,202105:21 AM

The Union government on Tuesday notified the official order to transfer Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari from the Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari
Chennai:
“In exercise of the power conferred under Clause (1) of Article 222 article, of the Constitution of India, the President of India after consultation with the Chief Justice of India is pleased to transfer Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, judge of Allahabad High Court, as the judge of Madras High Court,” read the notification.

After assuming charge here, Justice Bhandari will be the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, which lends credence to the speculation that he would be made the Chief Justice of the High Court.

