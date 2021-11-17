No plans to merge institutes for disabled, Centre informs Madras HC

Chennai :

Appearing for the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, senior panel counsel V Chandrasekaran rejected the petitioner’s contentions and said the Union government had no plan for the merger of NIEPMD with NIEPID.





“However, we have some considerations to establish common clusters to impart training to persons who have intellectual and multiple disabilities at both the places,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that as per the Union government’s proposal, NIEPMD, Chennai, would impart training to the persons with intellectual disabilities and NIEPID, Secunderabad, would also deal with the people who have multiple disabilities.





Objecting the proposal, the petitioner’s counsel SR Sankareshwaran argued that it would force people to go here and there for treatment and training.





Recording the submissions, the judges held that the petitioner should not seek direction to restrain the Union government from giving proposals for the betterment of NIEPMD and NIEPID.





“The Centre has said that it is considering to have a common administrative authority and common annual report for NIEPMD, Chennai, and NIEPID, Secunderabad. The petitioner also asks whether the services to people with multiple disabilities will be discontinued after this. The Union government has submitted that both institutes will continue to render services in Chennai and Secunderabad, and the quality of the services will be improved upon formation of common clusters,” the bench observed.





Hence, the petitioner’s apprehensions do not arise as per the submissions by the Centre, the court noted, and disposed of the petition.