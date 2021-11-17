Chennai Cops in nexus with pimps under DVAC probe

Chennai :

They had allegedly collected bribes from brothel owners including ‘Tailor’ Ravi and ‘Poonga’ Venkadesan.





A press note from DVAC noted that Sam Vincent and Saravanan while working with AVS during the period between January 2018 and May 2018 have been alleged to have obtained pecuniary advantages from the brothel-keepers.





A call record analysis shows nexus between both the accused officers and traffickers.





DVAC has registered a case under provisions of Prevention of Corruption act and searches were being carried out at their premises. DVAC alleges that by abusing their official positions have committed criminal misconduct and irregularities in their office.





Inspector Sam Vincent had been in touch with pimp Ravi even after his transfer from AVS in May 2018. Pimp Ravi, who was absconding for 8 years and was arrested in November, 2018. There had also been frequent contacts between Sam Vincent and pimp ‘Poonga’ Venkatesan from 7 January, 2018 to 3 August, 2018. However, Venkatesan was arrested by the AVS only in January 2019.





It is further revealed that both the accused Sam Vincent and Saravanan had been transferred out of the unit only for their misdemeanours and unbecoming attitude.





During the searches at the houses of the accused officers, incriminating documents were seized from Sam Vincent while documents, fixed deposits worth 18.5 lakhs and Rs 2,50,000 were seized from the house of Saravanan.