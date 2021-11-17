Stalin let down Kolathur, says Khushbu Sundar

Chennai :

Instead, sewers are overflowing in his constituency even after so many days, which raised the question of how would he, as the Chief Minister, address the civic woes in other parts of the State, he added.





Reacting to the DMK’s allegation that the floods were the result of an ill-planned and corrupt Smart City project executed by the previous AIADMK government, Khushbu said such baseless charges are leveled whenever there is a regime change.





The real question is what has the DMK, which ruled Tamil Nadu for so many years, done to prevent flooding in Chennai, she said. To a query on the inquiry ordered by the DMK against the former local administration minister SP Velumani, she said it was a political blame game.





When asked about the war of words between PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and actor Suriya over Jai Bhim, she refrained from commenting stating that she was yet to watch the film.