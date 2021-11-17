50 abandoned animals stuck in Chennai floods rescued by activists

Chennai :

The Blue Cross of India recused 17 dogs, 9 buffaloes, 5 cows and six calves from Villivakkam and Kolathur areas.





“In one of our rescue missions, the compound was lower than the adjoining road. We went in to rescue one cattle, but more animals were found and brought to safety,” said Dawn Williams, general manager, the Blue Cross of India. He added that the campus had five animals abandoned by their owners. The remaining were on high grounds.





“As the water level increased in the city, the authorities were trying to drain water-logged areas. We focused on inundated areas in north and south Chennai. We found many animals standing on small walls or furniture, trying to avoid water. When a lake near Mudichur was opened, water gushed into the locality and a dog its three puppies got stuck between two channels of water. It took a lot of time to rescue them safely,” said Dinesh Baba, an animal activist.





More than 10 animals, including dogs, and cattle, were rescued from Tiruvallur. Sai Vignesh, who runs Almighty Animal Sanctuary, is trying to find homes for the rescued dogs and puppies. The rescue centre had recently constructed a safe house to provide shelter for animals during the monsoon.