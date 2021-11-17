Rs 2,757 cr worth World Bank health projects for Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

These projects, like screening for non-communicable diseases, would strengthen the healthcare system and improve the quality of public health services. They would also will help achieve National Quality Assurance Standards and reporting of public health disease.





Meanwhile, Minister Subramanian lauded the doctors and nurses at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Child Hospital for handling 68 deliveries on a single day despite the heavy rains and floods in the city.





On November 11, 68 babies were born at the hospital in Egmore, of which 60 percent were normal deliveries and the remaining 40 per cent caesarean. The deliveries were handled by 8 physicians and 22 nurses. Noting that only 20 percent of women in western countries opt for cesarean section, the Minister said the numbers were increasing in the State. “It is advised to avoid cesarean delivery,” said the Health Minister.