2 forge sign-on cheque to withdraw Rs 2 lakh, held

Chennai :

The main accused, Barath, worked at the private bank’s back office on a contract basis before being terminated last year. Explaining how he used the loopholes in the system, a police officer said Barath would first deposit a small amount to revive dormant bank accounts and then submit requests for fresh checkbooks.





He then would forge signatures and withdraw the cash from some other branch. “He didn’t go the home branch,” the officer added.





Barath and his associate Vijaya Varma managed to withdraw cash from one account, but when they tried to withdraw money from another account, the bank officials grew suspicious. Based on their complaint, Anna Nagar Assistant Commissioner Augustin Paul Sudhakar and team secured the duo.