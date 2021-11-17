Typewriting and shorthand exams to be conducted in 2 sessions — February and August

Chennai :

More than four lakh students are expected to appear for the exams. The government also released a list of authorized technical institutions that could conduct the exams.





According to the notification, the first session of the exam will be conducted in February 2022 and the second exam in August 2022.





For the first session, candidates could register their application on the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) portal—www.tndtegteonline.in—from December 20 to January 24, 2022.





Shorthand high-speed exam will be held on February 5 and for seniors and juniors, the exam will be held on February 12 and 13 respectively. Likewise, typewriting junior and senior exams will be held on February 19 and 20 respectively. The results will be published on April 4.





Similarly, for the session in August, candidates could register on the DOTE portal from June 20 to July 20. Shorthand high-speed exam will be held on August 6 and for seniors and juniors, the exam will be held on August 20 and 21 respectively.





Likewise, typewriting junior and senior exams will be held on August 27 and 28 respectively. The results will be published on October 21.





However, the DTE said the dates are tentative and would change depending on the pandemic situation.