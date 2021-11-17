Gang robs bike, gold ring, forcefully transfers Rs 12,000 from victim’s GPay

Chennai :

The victim, Ajith (24), of Erumaiyur, a private firm employee, was on his way to meet a friend near Avdai when a man asked for a lift. Ajith took him along on his two-wheeler and they were stopped by two men a few kilometers away, near Ayilachery.





To Ajith’s shock, his pillion rider joined the duo and threatened him at knifepoint to relieve him of the bike and his gold ring.





They also threatened him to reveal his GPay password and transferred Rs 12,000 from him before escaping, leaving Ajith in the middle of the road. Later, Ajith reached the Avadi police station and lodged a complaint. When contacted, an officer said that three suspects have been picked up for interrogation.