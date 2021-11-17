Mega vax camp to be held twice a week, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

He said that the World Health Organization has not yet issued any instructions to India on the booster vaccine but those who have been fully vaccinated are 97.5 per cent safe. He also clarified that there was no Norovirus outbreak in Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, the Health Department directed all the Deputy Director of Health Services to train healthcare workers involved in vaccination to not spread rumours on consumption of alcohol or non-vegetarian food post vaccination.





An order from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine stated that Government of India has communicated precautions and contraindications for the vaccination and the same has been sent to all DDHS to train all the staff involved in inoculation.





“It is observed that various rumours are being spread among beneficiaries in many districts on not consuming alcohol and non-veg food either before or after vaccination. In this regard, Government of India has not mentioned any contraindication and it is also ascertained there is no such medical evidence on this,” the order stated.