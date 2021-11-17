Key parts of Stalin’s constituency still under water

Chennai :

Water started to pool in Jawahar Nagar and Periyar Nagar, both parts of the Kolathur constituency, as soon as the rain started on November 7.





Though steps to pump out water were taken in the middle of last week, the rainfall on November 11 compounded the issue.





Key streets like 70-feet Road, the road leading to GKM Colony, and Jawahar Nagar Main Road were closed for the public.





Following that, vehicles were diverted into smaller roads and leading to traffic pile-ups. Residents of Periyar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to clear the stagnant water and to open the roads at the earliest.





“It is taking longer than usual, due to which residents and motorists are struggling. The key issue is blocked roads. Roads were also dug up unnecessarily,” said Manjunathan, a High Court lawyer residing in Jawahar Nagar.





Rajeswari, a retired accountant residing in Periyar Nagar, said she could go to shops due to water stagnation and closed roads. She urged the officials to clear the road at the earliest.





The issue, if not addressed immediately, will become a menace as Red Alert has been issued for Chennai on Thursday.





GCC zone 6 officer-in-charge, M Parandhaman, refused to comment when contacted.