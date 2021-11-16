Animal activists rescued over 50 animals during Chennai rains

Chennai :

The Blue Cross of India rescued 17 dogs, nine buffaloes, five cows, and six calves from Villivakkam and Kolathur areas, which were rescued and put on high ground. “When we went to rescue one animal in a water-logged area, we found many animals were trapped. They were standing on the wall, chairs, and etc. The cattle in the inundated areas went inside a compound which was lower than the road, as they didn’t know how to get out of that compound when the water started rising, and we found them swimming. When the team spotted them, they were immediately rescued and left on high grounds safely,” said Dawn Williams, General Manager, Blue Cross of India.





He added that the campus has only five animals that were abandoned and the remaining were put on high grounds. Also, activists said that during these rains there were not massive numbers while rescuing animals.





“We focused on North and South Chennai where areas were affected by inundation, Here and there we found animals that got stuck. However, the number was not high this time compared to the Chennai floods in 2015. While rescuing, one of the challenging situations was when a lake near Mudichur was opened, the water gushed into the locality, there was a mother dog and three puppies who were stranded between two channels of water. It took a lot of time whole rescuing them safely,” said Dinesh Baba, an animal activist.





More than 10 animals, including dogs, puppies, and cattle, were saved in Tiruvallur, the activist Sai Vignesh, who runs Almighty Animal Sanctuary said. He is trying to find adopters for the rescued dogs and puppies. Recently, the rescue center constructed safe housing for the cattle after raising funds, which can accommodate animals during the rainy season.