No plans to merge NIEPMD Chennai with NIEPID Secunderabad, Centre informs HC

Chennai :

The submission was made by the Centre before the first Division Bench of the Madras HC comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu on hearing a plea moved by R Mahendiran seeking direction to the centre not to merge the NIEPMD Chennai and NIEPID Secunderabad.





V Chandrasekaran, Senior Panel Counsel (SPC), appeared for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment rejected the contentions of the petitioner arguing that the Union Government has no plan for the merger of NIEPMD Chennai with the NIEPID Secunderabad.





“However, we have some considerations to establish common clusters to impart training to persons who have intellectual and multiple disabilities at both the places,” Chandrasekaran submitted.





He further added that with the proposal of the Union Government, NIEPMD Chennai would impart training to the persons with intellectual disabilities and NIEPID Secunderabad would also deal with the people who have multiple disabilities.





Objecting to the same, the petitioner’s counsel SR Sankareshwaran argued the proposal would make people go here and there for the treatments and training.





On recording the submissions, the judges held that the petitioner shall not seek direction to restrain the union government from giving proposals for the betterment of the NIEPMD, and NIEPID.





“The Centre has said that is considering to have a common administrative authority and common annual report for NIEPMD Chennai and NIEPID Secunderabad. The petitioner also asks whether the services to people with multiple disabilities will be discontinued after this. The union government has submitted that both institutes will continue to render services in Chennai and Secunderabad and the quality of the services will be improved upon formation of common clusters,” the bench observed.





The HC disposed of the petition observing that the apprehension expressed by the petitioner will not arise as per the submissions by the government.