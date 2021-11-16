2 Chennai cops, who served in AVS, under DVAC probe

Chennai :

A press note from DVAC noted that Sam Vincent, former inspector, Anti-Vice Squard, who is currently with the Kilpauk Crime and Saravanan, now inspector of police, Saidapet L&O, were in the AVS

during the period between January 2018 and May 2018.





The two while serving as inspectors of police, Anti -Vice Squard, Greater Chennai have been alleged to have obtained pecuniary advantages from the brothel -keepers.





DVAC has registered a case under Section 13(2)r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and searches are being carried out at their premises.