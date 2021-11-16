2 Chennai cops, who served in AVS, under DVAC probe

Two city police inspectors, Saravanan of Saidapet Law & Order and Sam Vincent of Kilpauk, Crime - are now being probed for the assets they had illegally amassed while serving in anti-vice squad. They had allegedly collected bribe from brothel owners.
Chennai:
A press note from DVAC noted that Sam Vincent, former inspector, Anti-Vice Squard, who is currently with the Kilpauk Crime and Saravanan, now inspector of police, Saidapet L&O, were in the AVS
during the period between January 2018 and May 2018.
The two while serving as inspectors of police, Anti -Vice Squard, Greater Chennai have been alleged to have obtained pecuniary advantages from the brothel -keepers.
DVAC has registered a case under Section 13(2)r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and searches are being carried out at their premises.
