Nov 16, 2021

2 Chennai cops, who served in AVS, under DVAC probe

Nov 16,2021

Mail

Two city police inspectors, Saravanan of Saidapet Law & Order and Sam Vincent of Kilpauk, Crime - are now being probed for the assets they had illegally amassed while serving in anti-vice squad. They had allegedly collected bribe from brothel owners.

Saravanan; Sam Vincent.
Chennai:
A press note from DVAC noted that Sam Vincent,  former inspector,  Anti-Vice Squard, who is currently with the Kilpauk Crime and Saravanan, now inspector of police,  Saidapet L&O, were in the AVS 
during the period between January 2018 and May 2018.

The two while serving as inspectors of police,  Anti -Vice  Squard, Greater Chennai have been alleged to have obtained pecuniary advantages from the brothel -keepers. 

DVAC has registered a case  under Section 13(2)r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and searches are being carried out at their premises.

