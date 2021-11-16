Woman cop slapped in scuffle over blocked road

Chennai :

The youth were later identified as Satheesh and Vivek Babu. They first entered into a wordy duel with the woman cop and abused her for stopping them.





This soon led to scuffle, and even as another traffic cop intervened, the pillion rider got off the bike and slapped constable Uma Maheshwari, a person who witnessed the incident told this newspaper.





The incident happened at Stanhans Road - Perambur Barrack Road junction on Sunday afternoon.





Based on a complaint by Uma Maheshwari, the Pulianthope police registered a case under sections 294 b (use of obscene word in public place), 323 (causing hurt) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC. The police said they were looking for the two who attacked the cop.





Sources said a local politician allegedly tried to intervene in the case and suggested a compromise to protect the youth who assaulted the cop.