Support pours in for under-fire actor

Chennai :

As news of the outfit sending the legal notice demanding an apology and Rs 5 crore in damages spread, the political, literary and cinema fraternity rushed to the actor’s defence.





“For the longest time, the hate politics and horrific violence of the PMK+Vanniyar Sangam caste fanatics used to be directed only against Dalits, esp VCK. Now, PMK - Vanniyar Sangam have chosen a mainstream target. TN people must reject their hate politics (sic),” writer Meena Kandasamy posted on her official Twitter handle.





Poet and DMK member Salma said, “Jai Bhim. We are not insensitive people to give up the word. Stand with Surya.”





VCK chief Thol Thirumavalvan said, “I am doubly happy that actor Surya has written a letter thanking us on the birthday of warrior of tribal rights Birsamunda. Patience and tolerance are the shields of a rebel. My congratulations to the rebel Surya (sic).” Suriya thanked Thiruma for his support and wrote, “A work of art can only draw attention to an issue. Only government and political movements can bring about a real social change.” Director Pa Ranjith, a vocal proponent of the empowerment of marginalised sections, backed Suriya by tweeting a sketch of the actor with the caption “We stand with Suriya” and hashtag #WeStandwithSurya..