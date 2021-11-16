Cybercrime cell registers case against Power Bank app

Chennai :

Power Bank –which was available on the Google Play store was directly involved in cheating large number of people by offering to double of money in a short span of time, a press release from the CBCID said on Monday.





“Many complaints of fraud were received in the name of Power Bank app and cases were registered in various states,” the press release further noted. For any complaints regarding Power Bank app, victims can approach the Investigation officer Inspector A Vasanthi, Cyber Crime Cell Crime Branch CID on 9444128512 or email complaints to cbcyber@nic.in