Man dies, friend injured in bike accident near Sriperumbudur

Chennai :

On Sunday, Vijay and his friend Prithiviraj (26) went to Oragadam to meet their friends.





Around 10 pm both of them were returning to their room on a bike. When they were on the Vallam-Vadakal Sipcot Road, an unidentified vehicle rammed their bike from behind and went without stopping. Prithiviraj who was riding the bike escaped with injuries but Vijay died on the spot.





The Sunguvachatiram police who visited the spot admitted Prithiviraj to the Sriperumbudur government hospital and sent the body of Vijay for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV.