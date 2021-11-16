Mounting debts push two people to kill selves in Chennai

Chennai :

On information, Ambattur Estate police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case was registered, and a suicide note retrieved from his dress said that he resorted to the extreme step due to mounting debt he borrowed to run his family.





Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman hanged herself in her house unable to settle her debts on Sunday at Secretariat Colony. The deceased K Sarasu’s body was retrieved from the toilet and sent for post-mortem examination. Secretariat Colony police registered a case and further investigation is on.