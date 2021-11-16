Fruit vendor attacked by gang on Deepavali day succumbs to injuries

Chennai :

Mahesh had been helping his father in the fruit business. Mahesh and his friend Harikrishnan went to a mall in Anna Nagar on the day of Deepavali. While they were returning home after watching a movie, Mahesh was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a gang member. Severely injured Mahesh was taken to hospital by his friend. He died on Sunday night in hospital, police said.





Police believe that the two groups of men were having issues while they were at the cinema theatre in the mall. And the tussle continued even after they came out of the mall. Police said that they are combing the CCTV footage to track the gang.