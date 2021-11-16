66-year-old man dies after bitten by cobra while cleaning AC in Pallikaranai

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Sridharan, a resident of the Syndicate Bank Colony in Pallikaranai, who resided with his wife and children.





On Saturday, Sridharan noticed a foul smell coming from the air conditioner. When he dismantled the indoor unit, he found a dead rat inside. Police said Sridharan removed the dead rat and started to clean the air conditioner.





In a corner, he noticed a strange object. Assuming it to be some cable Sridharan, tried to pull it out. By the time he realised it was a cobra, it was too late, as the snake bit Sridharan’s hand twice. Hearing his cries, the family members rushed to his aid. They rushed him to the private hospital nearby, from where he was shifted to the Chromepet government hospital.





Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Medavakkam visited Sridharan’s house and caught the snake. Sridharan, who was in the ICU, died without responding for treatments on Sunday.





The Pallikaranai police who registered a case said the hole that was drilled to place the outdoor unit was not sealed properly. The snake seems to have entered inside the air conditioner through that, officials said. The tree branches were also close to the outdoor unit, they added.